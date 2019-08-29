The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Whiteman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Whiteman


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Whiteman Obituary
Whiteman, Marion
1941 - 2019
Marion Whiteman, age 78, of Dublin, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at OSU Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Ed Whiteman; brother, Kenneth (Donna) Fefolt of Canonsburg, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Marion was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Parish. Memorial Service will be held at 7pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, where friends may call from 5-7pm Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now