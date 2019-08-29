|
|
Whiteman, Marion
1941 - 2019
Marion Whiteman, age 78, of Dublin, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at OSU Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Ed Whiteman; brother, Kenneth (Donna) Fefolt of Canonsburg, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Marion was a member of St. Brigid of Kildare Parish. Memorial Service will be held at 7pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, where friends may call from 5-7pm Wednesday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019