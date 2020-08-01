1/1
Marisue Blevins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marisue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blevins, Marisue
Marisue Blevins, age 73, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 30, 2020. Marisue was the beloved mother, and a loving and caring grandma. Marisue worked as an LPN since 1981 at Mansfield General Hospital, The Ohio State Reformatory and Westminster Thurber of Columbus. Marisue worked as an RN Since 1995 at New Albany Care Center and finished her last 12 years at The Ohio State Medical Center as a Maternal Newborn Nurse. She is survived by her son Lloyd (L.T.), daughter-in-law Marinda and three grandchildren Remington, Grace and Colton Blevins. Marisue was preceded in death by her youngest son Richard Blevins, two brothers Edd and Larry Butler, her mother Madge Tabor Butler and father Madison Butler. A Homecoming Celebration will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield. A time of remembrance honoring Marisue Blevins will follow at 6pm. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 4055-5911. Share a memory at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved