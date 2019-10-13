|
Alexander, Marjorie Ann
1931 - 2019
Marjorie Ann Alexander age 88, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Friday October 11, 2019 at Grant Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of New Albany, OH where she was born on July 1, 1931. 1949 graduate of New Albany High School. Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Charles Alexander, son, Patrick Richard Alexander, mother, Mildreth Marie (Boyer) Walsh, father, John Joseph Walsh. Marjorie is survived by her children, Edward T., Rochelle (Thomas) Reed, Marlene (Jeffrey) Walkup, Kelly R., William "Woody" (Tina) and George T. five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, brother, Jack Walsh and sister, Emma Jean Shuck, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received 5-8 pm Wednesday at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. where Funeral Service will be held 10 am Thursday. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . The family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the ER and ICU Staff at Grant Hospital for all their care and compassion. To sign the online condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019