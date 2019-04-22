|
|
Wagner, Marjorie Ann
1931 - 2019
Marjorie A. Wagner, 88, formerly of Plain City, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at The Inn at Olentangy Trails. She was born April 15, 1931 in Plain City to the late Fay and Sarah (Renner) Martin and she was the last surviving of their 5 children. Marjorie was a 1948 graduate of Canaan High School. She was proud of her excellent office skills, including typing 100 words per minute. Marjorie started her career at Westinghouse, and continued at Battelle, Southeast Bank in Miami, Florida and in her retirement Macy's. Marjorie loved flowers, reading and word searches. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Keith Flowers in 2013 and her second husband Dr. Alan R. Wagner. Marjorie is survived by her children, Linda (Wm. "Bill") Hummer and Michael (Tina) Flowers; 5 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held 4-8 PM Thursday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St Rt 161 W), Plain City, where funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 with Pastor John Hohe officiating. Burial at Forest Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019