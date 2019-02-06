|
|
Baker, Marjorie
Marjorie Cole Baker, age 97, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Bickford Senior Living in Bexley, OH. Strong and beautiful, Marjorie was an avid gardener, reader and hostess who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Graduate of St. Mary of the Springs High School and attended Georgetown Visitation College. President of Columbus Motor Car Co. (Columbus Cadillac), 1993-2004. Parishioner of Saint Catharine Church for over 75 years; member of Columbus Country Club for over fifty years; served more than twenty-five years as a Docent at the Columbus Museum of Art; long-time member and supporter of the Childhood League Center and Junior League; volunteer at Franklin Conservatory Gift Shop; member of Mary Ritter Garden Club. Preceded in death by parents Donald Brown Cole and Mary O'Brien Cole, husband of 55 years, John M. "Jack" Baker, brother Donald J. Cole, sister Natalie Cole Carroll. Survived by children, Ellen Baker Peterson (Robert M. Peterson) of Columbus, Ohio, John M. "Jay" Baker, Jr. (Christiane Hertel) of Lower Merion Township, PA, Donna Baker Mahon (John D. Mahon) of Punta Gorda, FL, Marjorie Baker McCray (Scott R. McCray) of Cary, NC; grandchildren, John D. Mahon, Jr., Michael C. Mahon, Allison M. McCray, Emily E. McCray, Maggie E. McCray, Caroline Y. Baker, Stephanie X. Baker; sister, Donna Cole Egan of Atlanta, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 500 South Gould Road. Family will receive friends during a luncheon in the lower level of the church following Mass. Private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the entire staff and residents at Bickford for their care and love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catharine of Siena Parish or The Camphill School, 1784 Fairview Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019