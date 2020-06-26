Brown, Marjorie
1937 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Brown, 90, of Columbus, passed away June 26, 2020. She was born December 7, 1929, Lawrence and Marie (Myers) Shaw. To read the full obituary with service information and to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
1937 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Brown, 90, of Columbus, passed away June 26, 2020. She was born December 7, 1929, Lawrence and Marie (Myers) Shaw. To read the full obituary with service information and to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.