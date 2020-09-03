1/
Marjorie Casey
1922 - 2020
Marjorie Casey (Kewley), age 98, passed peacefully on August 29, 2020. Marjorie was born in Newmarket, England in 1922 to Jessie and Robert Kewley. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 65 years Alfred, son Patrick, brother Robert (Audrey) and sisters Katherine (Paddy), Ethel (Stewart) and Elizabeth (Michael). She is survived by her son, Michael (Rebecca), daughter-in-law, Melanie and five grandchildren, Sean, Meghan, Scott, Kristin and Mathew. Marjorie met her husband during WWII and they were married in 1945 in Newmarket, England. She worked for the United Kingdom government Air Ministry and came to the United States after the war on the Queen Mary. She was a devoted and loving wife, stay at home mom and grandmother who always had a special love for her five grandchildren. Mom loved to cook, sew, knit, watch golf with dad, bet the ponies and winter in Jupiter, Florida. She was a longtime resident of the Hilltop, member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and Moose Lodge. Marjorie died peacefully of COVID 19 at Brookdale Muirfield Senior Living. A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale and Dublin Retirement Village for all the wonderful years there. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St., Tuesday, September 8 from 5-7pm. Funeral service 11am Wednesday, September 9 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, followed by entombment.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery, Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
