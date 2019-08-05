|
Clark, Marjorie
Marjorie Ellen Burdick Clark, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born January 18, 1923 in Ashland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Cleo Burdick, and the sister of the late Dean Burdick. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Samuel Russell Clark, who predeceased her in 1991. She is survived by her children, Michael Dean Clark and Marta Clark (Glenn) Mojzer; grandchildren, Nicholas Samuel (Megan) Clark, Alexander Ward Clark, Andrew Gregory (Andrea) Mojzer, and Jeffrey Sutton Mojzer; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Charles Clark, Mitchell Rocco Mojzer and Chelsea Louise Mojzer; as well as nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 with a memorial service following at 11 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Private entombment in Columbus, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019