Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Clark Obituary
Clark, Marjorie
Marjorie Ellen Burdick Clark, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 2, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born January 18, 1923 in Ashland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Cleo Burdick, and the sister of the late Dean Burdick. Beloved wife of 48 years to the late Samuel Russell Clark, who predeceased her in 1991. She is survived by her children, Michael Dean Clark and Marta Clark (Glenn) Mojzer; grandchildren, Nicholas Samuel (Megan) Clark, Alexander Ward Clark, Andrew Gregory (Andrea) Mojzer, and Jeffrey Sutton Mojzer; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Charles Clark, Mitchell Rocco Mojzer and Chelsea Louise Mojzer; as well as nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at 10 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 with a memorial service following at 11 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. Private entombment in Columbus, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now