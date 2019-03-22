|
Taylor, Marjorie Copeland
1929 - 2019
Marjorie Copeland Taylor, age 89, of Pleasanton, Calif., died Saturday March 16, 2019 at her home peacefully in California surrounded by family by her side. She was a graduate of Columbus School for Girls; attended Smith College and graduated from The Ohio State University. She is survived by her children, Kate Taylor Dale, Brentwood, CA; Matthew Taylor, Medford, OR; Benjamin P. Taylor, Colorado Springs, CO and Lucy Breckenridge Meyer, Seattle, WA; numerous beloved grandchildren and a brother William A. Copeland, of Granville, OH. Private services will be held in California at a later date. Local Announcement by SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019