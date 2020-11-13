Cribb, Marjorie

Marjorie "Jerrie" Byam Cribb, age 96, of Columbus, Ohio, died November 11, 2020 at home with her family following a long and wonderful life. She was born on November 10, 1924 in Sharon, Massachussetts, the daughter of Seward G. and Marjorie C. Byam. On April 25, 1945 she married Thomas P. Cribb. Survivors include sons, David B. (Michelle) Cribb and John T. (Lissa) Cribb; grandchildren, Noelani (Mary) Scotton, John Thomas (Holly) Cribb, SunHye Cribb, Anne (Chad) Cribb, Adam D. (Missy) Cribb; and great grandchildren, Gabriel Scotton, Mason D. Cribb and Aiden T. Cribb. She was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband Tom, and her oldest son Tom II. Jerrie graduated from Brown University (Pembroke) with degrees in German and Music, and was the youngest May Queen in Brown's history at age 17. Immediately following graduation she enlisted in the Women's Air Corps (1944-46) the forerunner of the Air Force, and held the rank of corporal. While working in an airbase office complex she met Tom Cribb, a sergeant in the Army Air Corps. Tom and Jerrie were married in 1945 during WWII. She was a cellist in the Columbus Symphony for eleven years and a cello teacher for over 60 years. She taught her last cello lesson at 95 years old. She was part of the Columbus Cellos, Divertimenti Trio and Women in Music, and performed in trios and quartets in hundreds of central Ohio venues and events. Jerrie created the position of Music Specialist for Franklin County with a mission of using music as therapy for special needs children and adults. This new (at the time) approach was very successful and groundbreaking at Orient, the State Hospital, and other mental health facilities. She was a longtime choir member and one of the vestry at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Jerrie was also a member of the Kirche Trio Therapy Group and the "Dames" singing group. She lived at home, on her own, and was very much in control of her destiny all her life. She died at home on her terms, and showed family and friends the way to finish life with dignity. In Jerrie's own words: "I have had a life full of joy, an incredibly loving family and amazingly helpful friends. I go in peace." In lieu of flowers, Jerrie would welcome donations to Planned Parenthood and St. Stephens Episcopal Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store