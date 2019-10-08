|
|
Davidson, Marjorie
1922 - 2019
Marjorie McKinley Osborne Davidson peacefully passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in 1922, Marjorie (known as Oz by her friends), lived a life of good health and comfort for 97 years. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, one of five children of Jessie and William M. Osborne. Marjorie graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts following foundation studies at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, Ohio. She met her husband, Joseph F. Davidson, while both were attending Smith College and Cornell University respectively. They enjoyed a marriage of 66 years before Joe passed away in late 2011. Marjorie was a longtime member of The Junior League of Columbus, The Garden Club, and Twig 3 of Children's Hospital, serving as chairwoman from 1979-1980. She also volunteered countless hours at The Golden Hobby Shop, an arts and crafts shop in German Village. Marjorie and Joe shared a love of The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and The Columbus Museum of Art. They were fortunate to have a tight cadre of friends, spending happy times at Rocky Fork Hunt & Country Club and every spring at Pike Lake State Park in the rolling hills of southern Ohio. The couple also enjoyed hours spent in their garden until inevitable aging made it difficult to continue. Marjorie is survived by three children, Holly Osborne Davidson Teetzel, Jessie Vaughan Davidson, and Jeffrey Frank Davidson and his wife, Kathleen J. McKee. She is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to The Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. A Memorial Gathering is planned for early November. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Marjorie.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019