Denny, Marjorie
Marjorie Marie Denny, 94, and widow of William M. Denny, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born to the late Jean Karl and Josephine Caroline Woodyard on June 10, 1926 in Newark, OH. She was very active in the Lutheran churches in Columbus, Ohio and Lakeland, Florida until she moved recently to Lexington where she joined First United Methodist Church at Andover. Marjorie was a graduate of Capital University, Columbus, OH. She was a high school English, speech, and drama teacher by profession and much later a substitute teacher at the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus, OH. She was an avid reader, who also wrote/directed a number of plays and programs for various churches. Marge's joy was studying the Bible, biblical history, and she taught numerous biblical studies, and classes. Her heart was always for others and she was always busy donating her time, talents, or possessions. She opened her home to foster children, exchange students, and always had time to lend an ear, meal, or service to someone who needed it. Marjorie is survived by her three daughters, Melody Matthews, Holly (Bill) Mattingly, and Wendy (Gardner "Skeet" Blizzard) Denny; much beloved foster daughter, Lou (Dick) Linak; and six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of nearly 62 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by her three siblings J.K. "Woody" Woodyard, Richard Woodyard, and Dorothy "Joann" Woodyard. A private family memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at Andover on Saturday, November 14 at 1pm. It will be live streamed at that time through one of the following links: https://www.facebook.com/FUMCAndover
; https://www.vimeo.com/andover
. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to First United Methodist Church at Andover, Lexington, Kentucky, or a local food bank, hospice, or charity of your choice
