Dent, Marjorie
1937 - 2019
Marjorie (Dent) Young, 82, of Columbus, Oh., passed away November 4, 2019, Born January 21, 1937, to the late Pinkney Dent and Bertha (Dillon) Dent. Preceded in death by son Robert Butch Young, brothers Pinkney Dent Jr, Kenneth Dent; sisters Lillian Morris, Lucille Dean; brothers-in-law George Morris, Victor Thornton; sister-in-law Barbara Phelps Dent. Survived by companion Jim Nichols ,children Tammy Young, Jack Young; granddaughters.Merridyth (Joey) Byrd, Malloree (Bryson) Rice; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters Anna Thornton, Sue (Roger) Meadows, Mildred (Chip) Smith; Brother John(Paula) Dent; sisters-in-law Kiyo Dent and Sheila Robertson; many nieces and nephews. At her request no services will be held.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019