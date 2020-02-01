Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Marjorie Dowler


1938 - 2020
Marjorie Dowler Obituary
Dowler, Marjorie
1938 - 2020
Marjorie Ann Dowler, age 82, of Newark, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. Marjorie was born January 26, 1938 to the late William and Catherine (Schleiter) Smith in Columbus, OH. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Marjorie is survived by her children; Jennifer Dowler; Kathy Kempf, Melanie Dowler; grandchildren, Chris (Afton) Smith; Tim (Brittany) Smith, Evan, Dylan and Emma Triantis; great grandchildren, Kinsley, Austin, Gavin, Lucas; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Dowler; daughter Debra Boggs; and siblings. A visitation will be held on FRIDAY, February 07, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will follow on Saturday, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Carl Wiley officiating. Burial in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to the or Hospice of Central Ohio. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
