|
|
Erb, Marjorie
1931 - 2019
Marjorie B. Erb age 88 passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019. Family will receive friends at SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29. A Mass of Christian burial will take place 10 a.m. Monday, December 30, at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Rd. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Marjorie's full obituary will appear soon. Please check back at the Columbus Dispatch or www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019