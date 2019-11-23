Home

Marjorie Fellure


1929 - 2019
Marjorie Fellure Obituary
Fellure, Marjorie
1929 - 2019
Marjorie Kline Fellure age 90, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born to Carr and Hazel Liggett April 24, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio and attended Laurel School for 3 years. Attended Dennison University for 2 years and graduated from Ohio University. She taught for 1 year in the Columbus School System and 19 years in the Whitehall System. She then volunteered for 19 years at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Preceded in death by parents and brothers, Richard and Thomas Liggett. Married to Keith Fellure for 21 years. Previously married to Charles Kline for 46 years. Survived by daughter, Deb Kline; sons, Robert (Mindy) Kline, James (Judy) Kline, Scot (Vickie) Kline; grandchildren, Beth, Robbie Myers, Allison (Josh) Sofsky, Rachel (Or) Maoz, Jeff Kline, Paul, Rick, Charlie Kline and great grandchildren, Ari, Jonah, Talia, Sofsky, Sivan, Roni Maoz. Funeral service Tuesday 4:00 PM Madison Christian Church 3565 Bixby Road where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
