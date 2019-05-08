|
Geist, Marjorie
1925 - 2019
Marjorie Ruth (Jones) Geist, born October 25, 1925 in Columbia, Missouri, and died May 7, 2019 to be with her parents Hannah Rebecca (Stahl) Jones and Mack Marquis Jones, her brother Donald Quentin Jones, her husband Norman Stanley Geist, along with many dear friends. Marjorie graduated from University Junior High School and Hichman High School in Columbia, Missouri. Then she graduated from Christian College (now Columbia College) where she became a member of Phi Theta Kappa, which is referred to as the Phi Beta Kappa of Junior College. In 1947 she graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. degree in Education, majoring in English and minoring in Spanish, and Home Economics. She later attended Graduate School and taught high school English and Spanish. Besides becoming a member of Chi Omega Sorority, she was a member of Pi Lamda Theta, the international Honor Society and Professional Association in Education. She enjoyed monthly bridge games with her Chi Omega sisters. In 1953 she was married to Norman Stanley Geist, and their family consisted of three children, Steven Marquis, Diane Elaine, and Barbara Annette. Their family lived in St. Louis, Belleville, Illinois, and Dumas, Texas before moving to Worthington, Ohio in 1966. Her recent years were spent at Brookdale Trillium. She enjoyed social activities and many friends living there. Marjorie was a member of St. Andrew Christian Church in Dublin and was the President of Ohio State University Mother's Club for many years and was a volunteer at University Hospital and received a plaque for serving over 2,000 hours. She was very active in Worthington's Griswold Senior Center, enjoying many trips and exercise classes. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Maxine (Jones) Sinclair; and her three children; plus five grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews; and her sister-in-law, Eunice Geist. Family will receive friends on May 10, 2019 from 12-1pm at St. Andrew Christian Church, 1985 Swansford Drive, Dublin, Ohio 43016 and a service will be held immediately following at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Christian Church. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
