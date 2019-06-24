|
Ghidotti, Marjorie
1942 - 2019
Marjorie Mae Ghidotti (Prosser), age 77, passed away on June 18, 2019. Margie was born on March 22, 1942 in Irwin, Pennsylvania and moved to Mansfield, Ohio in 1946. She graduated in 1960 from Madison High School. In 1975, she and her family moved to Columbus. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Genna Maginness, her sister Jackie Maginness, and her step daughter Janise Ghidotti. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Prosser (Doug Miller); her husband, Edward Ghidotti; his children, Marc (Kristi) Ghidotti, Denise Ghidotti, Paul (Kathie) Ghidotti; and Ed's nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth (Charles) Harris; former husband, Kenneth Prosser and his siblings, Gary (Karen) Prosser, Rex (Pam) Prosser, Alan (LiFang) Prosser, Cheryl (Jim) Roby, Carla Kulka; her special friend, Mimi Bechtel; cherished nieces and nephews, and many friends. Margie spent 30 years working in the financial planning and investment business and retired in 2009 from Morgan Stanley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small contribution (in Margie's honor) to the . Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., with a brief prayer service to follow at 6 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43212. A private family burial will follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019