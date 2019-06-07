Home

Marjorie Ann Graves-Healy, age 84, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Woodlands Nursing Home. Graduated from St. Mary's of the Springs with a Master's Degree. She was a Dominican Sister for 14 years and was a retired teacher from Dayton City Schools after 25+ years. Preceded in death by son David Tagtoe, parents James and Anna Catherine Graves, siblings Patricia, Joseph, Bernard, John Michael, Colette, Pauline and Mary Frances. Survived by daughter, Andrea Bock; granddaughter, Bella Bock; siblings, Paula (James) Dew, Bernadette Loch, Theresa (Shaun) Haskins, Jerry (Elizabeth) Graves; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Rosary 6:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Tuesday at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 E. Stewart Ave. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
