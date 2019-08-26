Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Forest Lawn – Temple Israel Section
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Lipsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (Glassman) Lipsky


1927 - 2019
Marjorie (Glassman) Lipsky Obituary
Lipsky (Glassman), Marjorie
1927 - 2019
Marjorie Lou Lipsky, formerly of Columbus, OH and Miami Beach, FL, passed away on August 26, 2019 in Lake Placid, FL. Mrs. Lipsky was preceded in death by her parents Moe and Ethel Glassman, and her husband David Lipsky. She is survived by her children, Melanie (Hardy) Moody, Michael (Laura) Frank, Marijane (Stan) Reeves, Matthew Frank, and Milton Frank. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many cousins. Mrs. Lipsky was born March 25, 1927 and was raised in Bexley, OH. She graduated from Columbus School for Girls, then attended Wellesley College and Ohio State University and earned a Bachelor's Degree in French. Marjorie's greatest passions were speaking French, traveling, and baking. She moved to Miami Beach, FL where she lived for 39 years before recently moving to Lake Placid, FL. Graveside service will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, August 29 at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to either Compassionate Care Hospice, 2153 U.S. Highway 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870 or Highlands County Humane Society, 7421 Haywood Taylor Rd., Sebring, FL 33876. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
