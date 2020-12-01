Lyden, Marjorie
1927 - 2020
Marjorie "Marge" Lyden passed into eternal rest on November 25, 2020. Marge was born to Kenneth and Louise May on September 29, 1927, and grew up in New Castle, IN. After graduation, she moved to Dayton, OH, to be part of Miami Valley Hospital's U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps established during WWII. While a student nurse she met her future husband Richard "Dick" Lyden. They were married for 70 years before his death in 2018 and raised their family of three daughters in Dayton. Marge is also predeceased by her parents and a brother Philip. She worked most of her life as an RN in a variety of settings - hospital, doctor offices, and public health. As late as into her 70's she developed a course to train nurse aides at Friendship Village, Dublin, OH. She was the quintessential nurse in her gentle spirit and temperament, always helping and caring for others. Marge and Dick's years in Singapore for his job as the superintendent of the Singapore American School were the adventure of a lifetime. Together they made many dear lifelong international friends and explored Asia. Her children and grandchildren adored her and will miss her tremendously. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Lyden, Connie (Terry) Dolder, and Peggy Lyden. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Hilary Stork, Ben (Cari) Stork, Collin (Courtney) Dolder, and Garrett Dolder; and great grandchildren, Jude Stork, Lydia Stork, and Levi Dolder. The pandemic separated us during these many months in which she also contracted COVID. The family wishes more than anything we could have surrounded her with our physical presence to comfort her, like she did so many times for all of us. A graveside celebration is postponed until early summer. Contributions in her honor can be made to Willow Brook at Delaware Run, 100 Delaware Crossing W, Delaware, OH 43015. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com
