Marjorie Lynn Goss
1962 - 2020
Marjorie Lynn (Meige) Goss, 58 of Leesburg, Virginia passed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Marjorie was born on Wednesday, February 21, 1962, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the daughter of Frank Magyar and Lucille Rosette Magyar. She was the wife of Thomas Wayne Goss. She leaves her family to cherish her memory, her husband Tom, daughters, Corrina Meige, Melissa Jones (Zach) and Ashley Meige, brother Kenneth Magyar (Debbie), Step sons, Marc Meige and Timothy Goss, and 3 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation (sbtf.org) in honor of Marge Goss. To make an online contribution friends can visit sbtf.org, click on "General Donations". Checks can be mailed to: Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation in Honor of Marge Goss, 5400 Glenridge Drive NE, #422471 Atlanta, GA 30342. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
