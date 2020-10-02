Malernee, Marjorie "Dee"
1932 - 2020
Marjorie "Dee" Malernee. Age 88. May 10, 1932 – Oct. 1, 2020. Dee was born in Hudson, Wisconsin to Ralph and Ruth Katner and spent her childhood on their dairy farm. She was a teacher in Columbus when she met the love of her life Bill Malernee. Dee is preceded in death by loving husband William (Bill) Malernee and brother Neil Katner. She is survived by brother Paul (Shirley) Katner and sister Fran August, son Paul (Babe) Malernee, daughter Jo Ellen (Tom) Slowinski. Grandchildren Tara (Clay) Beck, Neil (Ashley) Malernee, Laura (Joe) Ciamacco, Jeremy Lawrenson & Amanda Hemker, Jered (Emily) Lawrenson, Shawn (Tori) Slowinski. Also 16 beloved great grandchildren. She was a member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church for 60 years, sang in the choir and participated in many activities. She was an avid reader and loved to play her piano. Dee's most treasured moments were times spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00, memorial service starts at 11:00 on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers please make donations at: reynoldsburgumc.com
Gifts to the building fund would be helpful.