Meyer, Marjorie

Marjorie Ann (Wine) Meyer, age 85, died peacefully at her home in Columbus with her family on June 24, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1934 to Vincent Lee and Delta Edith (Wood) Wine in Delaware, OH. In addition to her parents, Margie is reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, "great husband" Reece Meyer (1925-2012). Margie leaves to celebrate her life daughter, Cindy (Jim) Spurrell; brother, Gene (Joanne) Wine; granddaughter, Nicole Fraley and "adopted" granddaughter, Rona Bradacs, and their respective partners, Keith Herbert and Blake Carter, both of whom she adored! Margie also leaves behind "sister" cousin, Dottie Manson; nephew, Steve (Sharon) Wine; nieces, Brenda (Mikel) Coulter, and Sherry (Rick) Hodges, together with all their families. Margie held dear several close friends over her 59 years in the floral industry, many of which were part of her "Up-Towne Girls Family". Interment at Kingwood Memorial Park in Lewis Center, OH.



