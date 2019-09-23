The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
51 N. State Street
Westerville, OH
View Map
Marjorie Napier


1939 - 2019
Marjorie Napier Obituary
Napier, Marjorie
1939 - 2019
Marjorie "Marge" LeVan Napier, left this earthly life to join her husband, the love of her life, in eternal life on September 23, 2019. Born July 24, 1939 in Lockport, NY to Norman E. and Helen A. LeVan. Marge was a Member of Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church. Marge was a member of Triangle Chapter #592 OES, worked for Dupont for 15 years, and was a Financial Secretary at Church of the Messiah for seven years. Marge was active in "The Healing Hearts Ministry" at Church of the Messiah. Marge enjoyed cooking and baking and would often share the benefits of this hobby with friends and family. She also enjoyed and took great pride in her daughters and granddaughters. She enjoyed her many friends and especially loved eating out with them. She especially enjoyed her "WOW" friends and many other friends from Church. Preceded in death by husband Harvey L. Napier in 2004 after 46 ½ years of marriage, parents Helen A. and Norman E. LeVan, sister Norma Jean Munch, brother-in-law James D. Munch and sister-in-law Margaret C. LeVan. Survived by devoted daughter, Michele (Steve) Jean Hughes; cherished granddaughters, Megan (Andy) Helen Hughes Smith of Cincinnati, OH and Lauren Marie Hughes: great granddaughter, Adriana Scott; brother, Willis N. LeVan; nieces, great nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin, Jane Winkley Schultz; God son, Craig Schultz; and many special and cherished friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6-8pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH. Funeral Service to be held at 10am Friday, September 27, 2019 at Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State Street, Westerville. Interment to follow at Blendon Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to the , The American Breast Cancer Association, , or Church of the Messiah UMC. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
