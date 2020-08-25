1/
Marjorie A. Ray, 73, of Columbus, OH, passed away Aug. 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Everett (Katie) M. Pierce and Carolyn A. (Jack) Wilson, brother Everett "Bud" Pierce. Margie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald L. Ray; children, Scott (Emily) Ray, Trisha Ray, and Jodi (Caleb) Yeauger; grandchildren, Scottie (Katie) Ray, Kevin Ray, Andrew (Kayla) Ray, Nicholas Ray, Caroline Richards, and Todd Richards; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Marshall Ray; brother, John (Judy) Pierce; sister-in-law, Lisa Pierce; numerous nieces and nephews. Margie lovingly cared for her family by dedicating her life to her children and grandchildren's sports and activities, including dance, football, cheerleading, ROTC, and baseball. Margie spent countless hours sewing costumes and traveling to various dance competitions. She was an avid OSU fan and loved attending the football games. Margie never met a person that she didn't know. She had numerous friends and family that enjoyed her outgoing personality. Sitting and chatting with neighbors on the porch was a favorite pastime. Margie loved to travel, especially her most recent trip to Hawaii with her husband to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. She will be forever remembered by all those who love her. Visitation Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 from 5-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 9am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. The family strongly encourages everyone in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible. Donations may be made in Marjorie's name to The Urban F. Meyer III and Shelley M. Meyer Fund for Cancer Research | Fund Number: 314731 by visiting https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=314731. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
