Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala
405 S. Main St.
Pataskala, OH
1926 - 2019
Rensch, Marjorie
Marjorie Marie Rensch, 93, of Pataskala, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Amber Park. She was born in Pataskala, Ohio on July 12, 1926, a daughter to the late Sherman and Julia (Kaufman) White. Marjorie was a member of Eastern Star and Quest Club. She was a member at First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala and involved in many activities over the years. Marjorie retired from the Pataskala Library. She is survived by her loving daughters, Julie (Denny) Weinzierl and Elaine (Rick) Dodsworth; grandchildren, Liz (Brandon) Martelle, Lynette (Jared) Shy, Steven (Kim) Weinzierl, Lauren (Paul) Coleman, Cassie (Ryan) Bowen, Sara (Stephen) Novak and Bob Dodsworth; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Rensch and sisters Frances Read and Ruth Carter. The family would like to give a special thanks to Capital City Hospice and her caring family at Amber Park for their love and care. Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala, 405 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062 with Pastor Janet Hufford officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Pataskala in Marjorie's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
