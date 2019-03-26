Ricketts, Marjorie

1928 - 2019

Marjorie Anne Ricketts was born on October 13, 1928 to Florence Thelma and Calvin Burt Davis in Byesville, OH. She graduated from Grant Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 with honors. She received the Dr. James Fairchild Baldwin Award for excellence in scholarship, nursing ability, personality and extra-curricular interest. Marjorie worked one year at Cambridge Hospital, before becoming engaged to Fred Ricketts. After Fred's graduation from Bowling Green University, they were married on April 12th, 1952 and moved to Schiff Scout Reservation in Mendham, NJ, where Marge would be the camp nurse. During her nursing career, she also worked at Grant Hospital in surgery, at First Community Village, and for Eldred Heisel, MD. Marjorie was active in PEO, an international sisterhood devoted to charitable projects and to the support and promotion of education opportunities for women. Many of Mom's friends and family benefited from financial support from this organization. Marjorie was a member of 44 years and Elder of Bethel Presbyterian Church; she enjoyed serving, worshiping and forming life-long friendships. Marjorie loved to read the Bible, loved Jesus and was assured of her salvation. She shared her faith in the way she lived her life. Marjorie was a devoted mother/grandmother to Ellen Ricketts Wallace, Perry Wallace, and Rachel Wallace Lawrence (Ethan); Brenda Ricketts Rizzo (Bruce), Breanne Rizzo Antonsen (Remi), Brigette Rizzo and Bryce Rizzo (Liz); and Mark Ricketts (Julie), Ryan Ricketts, Kyle Ricketts (Patricia) and Colleen Ricketts Zielke (Adam). She was a loving great grandmother to 7 great grandchildren, Emily Ricketts, Grace Ricketts, Rebecca Ricketts, Johan Antonsen, Petter Antonsen, Vera Rizzo and Scarlett Zielke. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Jean Gibson (George) from Cambridge; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Fred Ricketts (1928-2013), and brother James Dale Davis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Community Village Foundation (Nursing Scholarship Fund), 1800 Riverside Dr., Columbus 43212 or the Bethel Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), 1735 Bethel Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. The family will receive visitors and friends from 2-4 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1735 Bethel Rd., Columbus, OH 43220, followed by a Memorial Worship Service at 4 pm. Graveside service and interment will be a private family event on Saturday, April 6, at Guernsey County Memory Gardens, Cambridge, OH. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary