Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
6135 Rings Rd.
Dublin, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
6135 Rings Rd.
Dublin, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Rings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Rings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Rings Obituary
Rings, Marjorie
Marjorie Louise Rings, age 96, of Hilliard, passed away January 29, 2020. Member of St. John Lutheran Church, Mr. and Mrs. Club and The Farm Bureau. Preceded in death by husband Donald Rings 2015, brother Robert Rarey, son-in-law Bob Alton, brother-in-law Melvin Rings and sister-in-law Marion Rarey. Survived by children, Suzanne Alton, Mike (Marylou) Rings and Carolyn (Frank) Kinder; brother, Richard Rarey, grandchildren, Rob (Betsy) Alton, Tim (Theresa) Alton, Carrie (Scott) Bassitt, Laura (Jonathon) Knapp, Katie (Shawn) Domer, Lindsey Rings, Danny Rings, Jeni (Gene) Bratchie and David Kinder; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Florence Rings; and numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St. in Hilliard, OH. Funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Rd. in Dublin, OH 43016 with visitation one hour prior to the time of service. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -