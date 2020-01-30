|
Rings, Marjorie
Marjorie Louise Rings, age 96, of Hilliard, passed away January 29, 2020. Member of St. John Lutheran Church, Mr. and Mrs. Club and The Farm Bureau. Preceded in death by husband Donald Rings 2015, brother Robert Rarey, son-in-law Bob Alton, brother-in-law Melvin Rings and sister-in-law Marion Rarey. Survived by children, Suzanne Alton, Mike (Marylou) Rings and Carolyn (Frank) Kinder; brother, Richard Rarey, grandchildren, Rob (Betsy) Alton, Tim (Theresa) Alton, Carrie (Scott) Bassitt, Laura (Jonathon) Knapp, Katie (Shawn) Domer, Lindsey Rings, Danny Rings, Jeni (Gene) Bratchie and David Kinder; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Florence Rings; and numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St. in Hilliard, OH. Funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, 6135 Rings Rd. in Dublin, OH 43016 with visitation one hour prior to the time of service. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
