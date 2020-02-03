|
Roe, Marjorie
Marjorie Ann (Hockenberry) Roe, age 89, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born in Chillicothe, OH on August 19, 1930 to the late Louise (Haney) and Ralph Holmes Hockenberry. She married James P. Roe on September 25, 1949. The two spent 69 beautiful years together. She and James owned and operated H&R Block, located in Circleville and Ashville for 31 years. She was an enrolled agent of the treasury department and President of Roeco Enterprises. She was a 4-H Advisor for 26 years and a lay speaker for The United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Louise Hockenberry, daughter-in-law Lynn Miller Roe, brothers Roger Hockenberry and her twin, Paul W. Hockenberry, sister Doralyn Schweitzer, brothers-in-law William Schweitzer and Jack Little. She is survived by sons, James Philip Roe of Circleville, David (Mary Dunfee) Roe of Lithopolis, Mark (Patricia Lott) Roe of Lancaster and chosen son, Larry (Kathy) Ramsay of Laurelville; sister, Nancy Little of Sun City, AZ; brother, David (Rebecca) Hockenberry of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Collins, Hillary (Kelton) Kline and Jonathan (Amanda) Roe; great-grandchildren, Andrew K."Andy" Kline, James A. "Jack" Kline, Owen B. Roe and Aidan James Collins; along with many nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 24 S Mulberry St, Chillicothe, OH 45601. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church; The Lancaster Camp Ground Auditorium Fund; or Ross County 4-H Program. www.OhioCremation.org
