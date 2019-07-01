The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Marjorie Rough

Marjorie Rough Obituary
Rough, Marjorie
Marjorie Madarez Rough, age 70, died on June 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jack Rough; daughters, Sarah Neutzling and Julie (Shawn) Barton; and stepsons, Sean (Debbie) and Ian (Sarah) Rough. She was a teacher after receiving her BS in Education from the University of Illinois, Chicago. After moving to Columbus she had a successful career in banking, as attested to by many of her customers and friends. Some customers called her for many years just to stay in touch. Marjorie and Jack had a wonderful life together for 34 years full of love, surprises and memorable experiences. They hosted "sausage making" parties for 20 years and taught many, including kids, how to make sausage. Family and friends will celebrate Marjorie's life at a later date. Marjorie's daughter, Julie, will be participating in the Alzheimer's Walk in the near future and is accepting donations in her mother's honor. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
