Eakin, Marjorie S.
1926 - 2020
Marjorie S. Eakin, 93 years young, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was almost 94 years young…she missed it by a little over a month. She had a heart attack, and was sent home from Mt. Carmel under Hospice. Her daughter, Barbara, took care of her mom and her dad for over 20 years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stanley Eakin (68 years of marriage), and her father Samuel Swagler, and her mother Mary Haughn Swagler, and her sister Leona Schlosser, and her oldest brother Rodney Swagler, and her youngest brother James Swagler. Marjorie is survived by daughter, Barbara Eakin; and son, Rodney Eakin; along with nieces, nephews and friends. She graduated from Grove City High School with honors; and she started working as a secretary at the State Nurses Board. After mom and dad married, she worked as an Administrator in her husband's business in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. Marjorie is remembered for being a loving person who "tackled the troubles that came". She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was brave, and strong; and she had the will to live. Family was always an important part of her life. She enjoyed gardening and flower arranging, along with cooking and canning. She was a longtime member of the Grove City United Methodist Church. Dad and Mom were well known for Dad's rocket car that dad built and designed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Columbus Humane, and/or Jordan Rieser Legacy Foundation for the Homeless. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Pastor Owen Stotts officiating. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.