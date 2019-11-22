|
|
Spence, Marjorie
1927 - 2019
Marjorie A. Spence, age 92, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1927 in Sommersville, Ohio to the late Arthur and Cecilia Hendricks. Marge worked at The Ohio State University as the administrative assistant for the Dean of Ophthalmology, where she retired after 43 years and was a President's Club member. She enjoyed scrapbooking, loved to travel, and was an avid OSU Buckeye fan. Marge was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority and a longtime member of St. Agatha Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Spence and brothers Norbert "Tuny" Hendricks, George A. (Mildred) Hendricks, Smedley M. Hendricks and Jack R. Hendricks. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Sarah Hendricks, Mary Ellen Hendricks and Carol Headley; brother-in-law, Randy Headley; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Interment at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agatha Catholic Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019