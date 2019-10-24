The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reynoldsburg Freewill Baptist Church,
9508 Taylor Road SW
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reynoldsburg Freewill Baptist Church,
9508 Taylor Road SW
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Reynoldsburg Freewill Baptist Church
9508 Taylor Road SW,
Reynoldsburg,, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Steele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Steele


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marjorie Steele Obituary
Steele, Marjorie
1923 - 2019
Marjorie F. Detillian Steele, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Mercer County, Ohio on May 17, 1923 to the late Charles and Mary Sell. Her family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Reynoldsburg Freewill Baptist Church, 9508 Taylor Road SW, Reynoldsburg, 43068, where her Funeral Service will be held at 10am Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Pastor John Nunley, officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Contributions may be made to the Kingston Community Church, PO Box 699, Kingston, Ohio 45644 in her memory. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now