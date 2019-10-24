|
|
Steele, Marjorie
1923 - 2019
Marjorie F. Detillian Steele, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Mercer County, Ohio on May 17, 1923 to the late Charles and Mary Sell. Her family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Reynoldsburg Freewill Baptist Church, 9508 Taylor Road SW, Reynoldsburg, 43068, where her Funeral Service will be held at 10am Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Pastor John Nunley, officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Contributions may be made to the Kingston Community Church, PO Box 699, Kingston, Ohio 45644 in her memory. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019