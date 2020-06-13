Strayer, Marjorie
1919 - 2020
Marjorie Mae Strayer passed into the presence of the lord on Saturday, June 6th. Born October 12th, 1919 in Springfield, OH, where she spent her pre-marriage years in South Vienna and Catawba, OH. Married for 64 years to Charles E. Strayer whom preceded her in death in 2006. Survived by her two sons, C. Lynn (Sandra) Strayer, of Whitehall, OH, and son Larry (Sally) Strayer of Englewood, FL. In addition to her sons, Marjorie is survived by her 5 grandchildren, Ben (Angela) Strayer of Newark, Caryn (Christopher) Coomer, of Lewis Center, Adriane Strayer of Whitehall, Christopher (Megan) Strayer of Aledo, TX, and Joseph (Christine) Strayer of Salem, MA, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. The family would like to thank the many nurses, therapists, aids and staff at The Cottage at Wexner Heritage Village for their wonderful care and assistance. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made out to East Side Grace Brethren Church, 7510 East Broad Street, Blacklick, OH, 43004. Schoedinger Midtown Chapel used for funeral arrangements and assisted in a graveside service, June 11th, at Asbury Cemetery of South Vienna. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Marjorie.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.