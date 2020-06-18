Wade, Marjorie
1945 - 2020
Marjorie Wade, age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Memorial service will be held 4pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 via video conferencing. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To read the full obituary and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Marjorie's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.