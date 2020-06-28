Waibel, Marjorie
1929 - 2020
Marjorie Rowena Waibel, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in Columbus, on December 22, 1929, she is the daughter of the late Harry and Caroline (Rosenfeld) Jackson. She retired from Columbus Public Schools where she was a secretary for most of her career. She married Alfred Waibel on October 28, 1949, and they spent 70 wonderful years together. Throughout her life, Marjorie enjoyed teaching children's Sunday school, being involved in her church, maintaining a card ministry, being involved in her grandchildren's lives, attending art galleries and museums, gardening, sewing, baking, and finding antiques. She was a big Ohio State Buckeye fan. She will be remembered by her love for the Lord, her love for her family, her love of hymns, her love of dogs, and her kindness to everyone. In addition to her parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by her brother Thomas Jackson and her sister Margaret Bosworth. She is survived by her husband, Alfred Samuel Waibel; daughters, Susanna (Christopher) Huhn, Stacy James, and Sandra (Gregg) Flokstra. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christina (Zach) Day, Joshua (Katie) Gretz, Erin (Julian) Williams, Christopher (Bethany) Flokstra, Laura (Alex) Thayer, Jessica Strubhar, Elizabeth, Abigail, Nathan, and Tabitha Flokstra. And she is survived by great-grandchildren, Caleb, Elijah, and Isaiah Gretz, Caitrin, Cedric, and Winston Flokstra, Justin Flokstra, Emiline and Allison Strubhar, and Adrian and Colton Thayer. Marjorie's family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, from 4-6pm. A funeral service will follow at 6pm, with Pastor Mark Ford officiating. The service is limited to 25 people so it will be attended by family only. Because of the limit, the service is being webcast at www.schoedinger.com for those who cannot attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marjorie's name to The Alzheimer's Association. Please visit Marjorie's page online to offer condolences or share a special memory with the family. The funeral home and family ask that all attendees of the visitation and service wear a mask to protect from COVID 19.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.