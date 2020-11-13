1/
Marjorie Wilson Cozad
1922 - 2020
Cozad, Marjorie Wilson
1922 - 2020
Marjorie Wilson Cozad, age 98, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home in Upper Arlington. Marjorie was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 16, 1922 to the late Ernest and Florence Wilson. Also preceding in death was her husband of 62 years Weller Tedens Cozad. She was a graduate of Columbus North High School and attended The Ohio State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in business. In her 20's she worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company and at the OSU dietary department. Later in her professional career she worked for AEP as an administrative assistant. Marjorie continued her love of learning and explored her interest in arts and crafts through a variety of classes. She loved to knit, crochet, embroidery, leather work, and various other crafts. Marjorie was a member of a monthly book club that was together for 60+ years. She loved attending performances by the Actors' Theatre of Columbus at the Schiller Park Amphitheatre. Marjorie never met a stranger and had a very outgoing personality. She loved to talk, which earned her the self-proclaimed nickname of "Motor Mouth". She loved animals and especially the family horse Tess. Marjorie will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Clairone (Michael) Delaney; son, Paul (Rebecca) Cozad; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid, services will be held in the spring of 2021.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, 5100 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Suite 400, Washington DC 20016. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
