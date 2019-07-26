|
|
Wolverton, Marjorie
1926 - 2019
Marjorie Wolverton, 93, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on July 26, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, from 2-5pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11am at Reynoldsburg Church of the Nazarene, 1340 Crest Street, Reynoldsburg. Graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Her complete obituary can be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019