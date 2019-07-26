Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Reynoldsburg Church of the Nazarene
1340 Crest Street
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Wolverton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Wolverton


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Wolverton Obituary
Wolverton, Marjorie
1926 - 2019
Marjorie Wolverton, 93, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on July 26, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, from 2-5pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11am at Reynoldsburg Church of the Nazarene, 1340 Crest Street, Reynoldsburg. Graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Her complete obituary can be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now