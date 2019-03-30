Home

Mark A. Beachy


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark A. Beachy Obituary
Beachy, Mark A.
1956 - 2019
Mark A. Beachy, age 62 of Plain City, born on May 10, 1956 to Alvin and Mary (Kramer) Beachy, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glenn Beachy. Surviving are his wife, Becky (Yoder) Beachy, daughters Melissa (Kenny) Zook, Mifflin, PA and Maria (Lavon) Kauffman, Belleville, PA, sons Peter (Deborah) Beachy, Hans (Emily) Beachy, Jeremiah (Desiree) Beachy, all of Plain City; fifteen grandchildren; siblings Norman (Lois) Beachy, David (Rachel) Beachy, Ernest (Bertha) Beachy, Paul (Frieda) Beachy, Lloyd (Lucy) Beachy, Rosanna (Gary) Miller, Catherine (Harry) Conte, Susan Beachy, Verda (late Robert) Swartzentruber. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Shiloh Mennonite Church, 7521 Woods West Ave., London, OH 43140. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at the Shiloh Church, with viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial at Haven Fellowship Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
