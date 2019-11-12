|
Hammond, Mark A.
1960 - 2019
Mark A. Hammond, age 59, of Orient, Ohio, passed away November 10, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He was born June 15, 1960 to the late Lewis P. Hammond and Judy (Eichensehr) Morgan. Mark was an employee of The State of Ohio Rehabilitation and Corrections. He was a member of Victorious Living Church. He is survived by his wife, Clara; sons, Joseph (Kelly) Hammond, Pete (Pamela) Hammond, Zachery (Megan) Hammond and Grant Hammond; siblings, Danny (Donna) Hammond, Becky (Robert) Suttles, Todd (Diana) Hammond, John Hammond and Shane (Miranda) Hammond; grandchildren, Reagan, Lucy, Lilah and Riley; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Thursday from 4:30 PM until his funeral service at 6:30 PM at Victorious Living Church, 2966 Columbus Street, Grove City, OH with Pastor Ed Akers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victorious Living Church in his memory. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, OH, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019