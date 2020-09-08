Kuhn, Mark A.
Mark Arthur Kuhn, 91, of Hilliard, died September 3, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1929 to Joseph and Mary Kuhn. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Debbie) Kuhn, Columbus, Robert (Janet) Kuhn, Lexington, KY, Thomas (Susan) Kuhn, Rock Hill, S.C. and Lisa (David) Dembinski, Hilliard. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Bryan (Laura) Kuhn, Alicia (Aaron) Irwin, Amanda Kuhn, Matthew Kuhn, Nicholas (Julie) Kuhn, Douglas (Antonia) Dembinski, and Kyle Dembinski; and five great grandchildren. Services September 10 in Caldwell. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
