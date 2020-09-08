1/
Mark A. Kuhn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kuhn, Mark A.
Mark Arthur Kuhn, 91, of Hilliard, died September 3, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1929 to Joseph and Mary Kuhn. He is survived by his children, Stephen (Debbie) Kuhn, Columbus, Robert (Janet) Kuhn, Lexington, KY, Thomas (Susan) Kuhn, Rock Hill, S.C. and Lisa (David) Dembinski, Hilliard. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Bryan (Laura) Kuhn, Alicia (Aaron) Irwin, Amanda Kuhn, Matthew Kuhn, Nicholas (Julie) Kuhn, Douglas (Antonia) Dembinski, and Kyle Dembinski; and five great grandchildren. Services September 10 in Caldwell. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and view service times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved