O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Mark Allen Cunningham


1966 - 2019
Cunningham, Mark Allen
1966 - 2019
Mark Allen Cunningham, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1966 to Robert Cunningham and Dolores Keller of Columbus, OH. Mark was a sports fan who was especially passionate about NASCAR, the Redskins, and the Buckeyes. His family meant the world to him and he always looked forward to family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dolores, and step-father Charles Kitts. Mark was a loving husband of 12 years to Jacqueline Cunningham and proud father to children, Amanda (Joshua) Cunningham, Mark Blake, Haley Cunningham, and Addison Cunningham. He is also survived by his grandchildren, of whom he was very proud, John Allen, Bentley, and Jaylynn; sisters, Kay (Bill) Shea, Joyce (Dale) Brewer, and Teresa (Steve) Foster; brothers, Scott (Keitha) Cunningham and Bobby (Dannis) Cunningham; and many other dear friends and family. Friends may call on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St, where the funeral will be on Monday at 1 PM. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019
