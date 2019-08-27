Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Mark Allen Kuhns II


1993 - 2019
Mark Allen Kuhns II, age 26, of Columbus, OH, passed unexpectedly at home on August 19, 2019. Mark is preceded in death by his mother Polly Hodge, niece Abigail, nephew Joshua, and dad Chuck. Survived by his father, Mark Allen Kuhns; significant other, Whitney Charles; sisters, Misty (Jaime), Marina (Mikey), and Brandi (Cliff); daughters, Reyah, Marleigh,and Rowan; and many other nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Wednesday, August 28 at the O.R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St., where his service will be Thursday at 11 AM. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
