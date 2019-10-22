Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Burnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Burnett


1959 - 2019
Mark Burnett Obituary
Burnett, Mark
1959 - 2019
Mark Collin Burnett, 60, passed away October 19, 2019 at home in Galena, Ohio. No words can convey Mark's remarkable personality—his enthusiasm was all-encompassing. An extraordinarily devoted son, husband, and father, Mark was passionate about his boys, Pittsburgh Pirates, Buckeyes, photography, music, history, fly-fishing, birds, books, bourbon. His stories are renowned. Mark was born in Alexandria, Virginia, July 11, 1959. Preceded in death by his father Melbourne Burnett. Mark is survived by his mother, Lynnette (George); wife, Kathy (Blubaugh); son, Jack Clemente; stepson, David Tebbe; brother, Jonathan; and numerous in-laws, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews. His celebration of life service begins at 6p.m. on November 8, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 South State St., Westerville, OH 43081. Please visit www.hillfuneral.com to view more information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
