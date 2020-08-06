1/
Mark Clippard
1965 - 2020
Clippard, Mark
1965 - 2020
Mark Richard Clippard, age 55, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1965 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Patricia; his sister, Joanne (Joey) Thompson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles. When Mark was younger, he enjoyed spending time at the beaches in Florida. Mark graduated from St. Francis DeSales High School where he played basketball. He then went on to attend, and graduate, from Capital University to continue his journey in basketball. Mark also enjoyed baseball, golf and softball. Mark's family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive in Columbus, 11am Monday, August 10, 2020. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Anthony Catholic Church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
