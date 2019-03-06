|
Conley, Mark
1985 - 2019
Mark A. Conley, age 33, passed away March 2, 2019 in Warren, Ohio, where he was residing. Survived by children, Brandon Lee, Landen, and Leah Michelle; mother and step-father, Georgene and Bryan Dick; father, Jerry Conley; siblings, Matthew Conley, Katelynn Dick, and Josh Dick. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Pastor Brent Harris officiating. To sign and view Mark's online guest book and memorial video please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019