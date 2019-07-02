Home

Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Reynoldsburg, OH
Mark Conley


1953 - 2019
Mark Conley Obituary
Conley, Mark
Mark Steven Conley, 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Glendale, CA. Mark was born on September 19, 1953 in Columbus, OH to the late Thomas and Deborah (Lyons) Conley. He was baptized at Southfield Baptist Church, where he would later serve on the usher board. Mark was a graduate of Marion Franklin High School, class of 1971. Following high school, he received a Bachelor of Art from Ohio Northern University, a Bachelor of Fine Art from The Ohio State University, and a Master of Fine Art from the University of California – Los Angeles. He was employed for the past 15 years with Metro Transit Authority of Los Angeles. Mark is survived by his brother, Stacey (Carmen) Conley; nephew, Shaun Conley; and nieces, Taylor Conley and Savannah and Sarah Sewell-Conley. He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Deborah Conley, and grandparents George and Thelma Conley, and Alexander and Delilah Lyons. Interment will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, OH, on July 10, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019
