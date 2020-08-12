Cooper, Mark
1972 - 2020
Mark Vincent Cooper Sr., age 47. Sunrise December 24, 1972 and Sunset August 7, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask and Social Distancing is required. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The COOPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com