Davis, Mark
1965 - 2020
Mark William Davis, 54, was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 5, 1965 to Mathias and Judith Davis. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Mark graduated from Briggs High School in 1983. He lived in the Hilltop area and played sports throughout his youth for various local teams. Mark served honorably in the Army for 8 years. He currently worked at Sandoval Buick. He is survived his parents, Bill and Judy Davis; daughters, Bethan and Faye; grandchildren, Liberty, Alexandria and Waylon; longtime companion, Lisa A. Sampson, her daughter Brandie and children, several cousins and family in Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia. Mark is preceded in death by his grandmother, Floda Lough Davis Morris; aunts, Hope, Faye and Anne. There will be a private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Columbus Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Donations may be made to Colony Cats in Mark's honor. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020